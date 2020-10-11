SELTZER--Marilyn Mellitz. Marilyn Mellitz Seltzer, who was born on March 8, 1940, passed away on October 16, 2019. Marilyn was the heart and soul of our family. She was adored and will be forever loved. It is impossible to properly memorialize or capture the essence of Marilyn in words. She was the most loving and selfless person who cared deeply for others, always saw the best in people, and always accentuated the positive. Marilyn was a proud Philadelphian who chose to stay near her family home for college and received a degree in Education and Child Psychology from Temple University. After graduating, Marilyn taught elementary school in West Philadelphia, while her husband, Murray H. Seltzer, completed his medical training as a physician. Marilyn and Murray moved to Short Hills, New Jersey, with their three children, David, Michael, and Melissa, in 1973, where they lived for 35 years, and she devoted herself to family life. Marilyn was active in the community and served on the Board of Trustees of Temple B'nai Jeshurun in Short Hills, New Jersey. Marilyn was passionate about the arts and fashion, and engaged in them enthusiastically in nearby New York City. She shared these interests with her children, each of whom has successfully pursued careers in these fields. Marilyn's beauty and exceptional sense of style caught the eye of famed New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham who took her photograph on several occasions. Marilyn cultivated in her children a love of life, a love of learning, and a love of family in a home filled with laughter and music. One of her favorite songs was Nat King Cole's "Nature Boy". Its lyrics, "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return", are inscribed on her resting place in Boca Raton, Florida. She is survived by her husband Murray H. Seltzer, M.D., her children David Seltzer, Michael Seltzer, and Melissa Seltzer Levy, her daughter- in-law Heather Alexander Seltzer, her son-in-law Paul Levy, and her grandchildren Liv Seltzer, Jane Levy, Phoebe Seltzer, Brett Levy, and Derek Levy.





