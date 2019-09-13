SIEGEL--Marilyn, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 87. As the matriarch of our family, you taught us all how to be a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and selfless friend. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold, they had 64 magical and special years together. You will be missed by the many people whose lives you have touched. We love you and you will be in our hearts and thoughts forever and always. With much love, Laura, Mitch, Nina, Gary, Adam, Will, Stephanie, Ali, and Ben.



