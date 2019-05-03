SILVERMAN--Marilyn, on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Frederick Silverman, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Marjorie Silverman and David Ridl, the late Cara Silverman, and Frank Scanga and the late Ellen Scanga. Beloved grandmother of Edward Ridl, and Daniel and Christopher Scanga. Service Friday, May 3rd, 1 pm, at Knollwood Park Cemetery, 57-80 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood, NY. Donations in her memory to: The Iris Cantor Women's Health Center at Weill Cornell.
Published in The New York Times on May 3, 2019