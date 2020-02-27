SOPHER--Marilyn. SAR is deeply saddened by the passing of Marilyn Sopher, beloved wife of the late Morris Sopher (z"l), mother of Barbara ('80), Jonathan ('82) and Lisa ('91) and grandmother to Ayden, Yarden, Moshe, Dahlia, Matan, Ehud, Ittai, Jacob and Julia. Marilyn served with distinction on the Board of Trustees for over four decades. She was truly dedicated to SAR and her family. She was well known in the Bronx for her business prowess and helping those in need. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Jack Bendheim, President Ludwig Bravmann, Chairman



