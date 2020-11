Or Copy this URL to Share

WEINSTEIN--Marilyn. Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer. A talented sculptor and 4th gen NYC native. Beloved mother to Jennifer Barak and daughter-in-law Gina Dambra. She leaves behind her sister, Leslie Pollak, the granddaughter of her late husband Shelly Weinstein, Lauren Cole, her husband Geoff Cole and their daughter Ruby. She will be missed.





