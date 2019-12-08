Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN WELLEMEYER. View Sign Service Information The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home 40 Vandeventer Ave Princeton , NJ 08542 (609)-924-0242 Funeral service 1:00 PM The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home 40 Vandeventer Ave Princeton , NJ 08542 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WELLEMEYER--Marilyn. Marilyn R. Wellemeyer died peacefully in her apartment in New York City on Sunday morning December 1, 2019. Marilyn was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 3, 1925. In her early years, she attended public schools in St. Rose and Destrahan before moving on to the Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans from which she graduated in 1942. She attended Bryn Mawr College where she majored in French and graduated Cum Laude in 1946. She then went to Paris to attend the Sorbonne for one year where she studied French literature and philosophy. Marilyn returned to the States in 1947 and worked for what was then called the Central Intelligence Organization as a translator/researcher. Marilyn left the CIO in 1949 to pursue a masters degree in Modern European History at Columbia University. In 1951, Marilyn joined Time Magazine as an editorial trainee and secretary to the Foreign News Editor. In 1959, she became the Chief Reporter for the LIFE Foreign News Department until she was sent to Paris in 1961 as a correspondent in LIFE's European Bureau. She also spent time in Tokyo preparing a special issue of LIFE on Japan as well as stories on the Tokyo Olympics and Emperor Hirohito. In 1965 Marilyn returned to New York as Assistant Editor in LIFE's Modern Living department, where she focused on urban affairs and architecture. Marilyn then transferred to Fortune Magazine as Associate Editor where she wrote 158 articles, all but 30 of which appeared in a monthly column in Fortune entitled "On Your OwnTime". Many of these articles have been collected in a book by Marilyn, "On Your Own Time: The Fortune Guide to Executive Leisure". Upon her retirement from Fortune, Marilyn became active in the Women's City Club of New York (WCC) which is now known as Women Creating Change. In 2009, she was recognized by the WCC as its Honoree of the Year. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Club in New York City for many years. Marilyn is survived by her brother John, and his wife, Louise, who live in Princeton, New Jersey with their twin sons, Douglas and James. She is also survived by her nephew, Robert Wellemeyer and his wife, Beth, of Castleton, Virginia; her nephew William Wellemeyer and his wife, Lori, of Shreveport, Louisiana; and her niece Edith Wellemeyer of Lafayette, Louisiana. A funeral service will be held at the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home at 40 Vandeventer Avenue in Princeton beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 21. It is suggested that anyone wishing to remember Marilyn make a gift to the financial aid funds at Bryn Mawr College and/or The Louise S. McGehee School: Alumni Relations and Development, Bryn Mawr College, 101 North Merion Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010; The Office of Development, The Louise S. McGehee School, 2343 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.



