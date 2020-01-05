ZIRN--Marilyn R., (nee Rosenthal), passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019, at age 84. Beloved wife of 50+ years of the late Benjamin Howard Zirn, loving mother and forever muse of her three children Jonathan (Lauren) Zirn, Ruth Hillary Rosenfeld (Robert), Alison Zirn (Scott Greenberg), proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Juliet, Nico and Micah Zirn; Hannah (Justin) Loeb, Jeremy, Eve and Liza Rosenfeld. Fond sister of Philip Rosenthal (Barbara Pearson). Aunt to the late Jeffrey and Jody Zirn, Claudia Iantorno, Marji, Michael (Sue) and Jeffrey (Nina) Pearson. Joining in condolences are lifelong friends and extended family, including Samantha (Matthew) Lerner, Jeremy and Gabriella Greenberg. She had a zest for life and would want every one of us to continue celebrating it. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Department of Neurology at Mayo Clinic.



