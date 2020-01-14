BORINI--Mario P., on January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bianca Calzi Borini. Loved by his son Joseph and daughter-in-law Joanne and grandsons Peter and Lucas. Dear brother of Norma Schlesinger and the late Bertha Benazzi. Loving brother-in-law of Bruna Vari and uncle to six nieces and nephews. He graduated from New York City's High School of Commerce when he was 15 and eventually went on to earn a PhD in Economics from New York University. A Certified Public Accountant and a nationally recognized expert in taxation, he was formerly National Tax Partner at BDO Seidman and the Peat Marwick Mitchell Professor of Taxation at New York University's Graduate School of Business. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1946, assigned to the U.S. Army Air Corps Weather Service in Alaska. He was a Trustee of Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, a Governor of the New York Athletic Club and a longtime member of Tiro A Segno. Reposing at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Ave. (81st St.) Thursday 1pm to 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial St. John the Evangelist Church, Friday 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mario's name to Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, 1930 Randall Ave., Bronx, NY 10473.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 14, 2020