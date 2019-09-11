MIGNONE--Mario B., of Stony Brook, New York on September 9, 2019. Mario immigrated to the United States at the age of 20 and worked several jobs while earning his Bachelors of Arts degree at City University and Masters and Doctorate Degrees at Rutgers University. A Distinguished Service Professor in Italian and Italian American Studies at Stony Brook University for 49 years. Mario was one of the most popular professors, routinely teaching courses in lecture halls full of 200 plus students. For 40 years, Mario ran the Stony Brook program for students studying in Italy and, with deep connections all over Italy, always made the program enriching and fun for those students fortunate enough to participate. Mario's service to the State University system extended past Stony Brook. He served as Chairman of the Local Council of SUNY at Old Westbury where he led the local governing body of that institution. Mario was a brilliant scholar who, among other things, edited the prestigious Forum Italicum journal. In 1985, Mario founded the Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook, where he successfully oversaw the programming of research in Italian studies as well as events and programs for the community. Our deepest condolences go to Mario's loving wife, Lois, his children, Pamela, Cristina and Elizabeth, his three sons-in-law, and his eight grandchildren. Commendatore Peter S. Kalikow



