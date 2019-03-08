HALPERIN - Marion. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Marion Halperin, beloved wife of the late Edward. Marion was the mother and mother-in-law of our friends Alan and Lauren Halperin, whose commitment to the community strengthens our ability to serve people in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2019