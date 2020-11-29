1/1
HOMLER--Marion. Marion Homler passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on November 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Brooklyn, NY she then resided in Long Island and Florida. She was blessed with a beautiful life filled with love and family. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Conrad Homler for 70 wonderful years. They shared a passion for boating, traveling and spending as much time as possible with their family. Brother of Burton and Alice Leicht, Sister-in-law to Irene Farber and Audrey Cohen. Devoted Mother to Linda Ferber (Andrew), Roxanne Dalessandro (Bill), Cindy Zieselman (Scott), Laurence Homler (Karen), Stewart Homler (Jumet). Her 16 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren will miss her terribly; she adored them lovingly. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and live in our hearts forever.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
