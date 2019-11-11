KAPLAN--Marion, Age 80, died peacefully on November 6, 2019 after a long illness. Predeceased by her husband Irwin of 48 years; survived by children Rachel (Adam) and Daniel (Karen); grandchildren Anna, Jacob and Esme; nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. A consummate New Yorker, she worked with labor unions, as a matrimonial lawyer and a philanthropist. She loved family life, gardening, literature, singing, theatre, travel and was a life-long advocate for women. She was a force of nature who expressed an unwavering love of life. Burial will be private and a public memorial will take place in Spring 2020, date and time to be announced.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 11, 2019