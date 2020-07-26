MARION KLEINKRAMER

KLEINKRAMER--Marion R., 90 of Garden City, NY, Boca Raton, FL. Died on July 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by her loving husband Saul. Marion was born in Frankfurt am Main, Germany; she and her family were Holocaust survivors. She was a generous philanthropist, strong-minded and a dynamic individual. Survived by two daughters, Sandra Bruschi and her husband Greg and Lauren K. Guley. Loving grandmother of Emily, Michael and Daniel. Caring sister-in-law of Fieni Verdooner and her husband Marcel, nieces and nephews, Leonard, Carol, Monique, Steven and Audrey. There will be a private graveside service. Donations may be made to the Montauk Community Ctr, Foundation, www.montaukplayhouse.org