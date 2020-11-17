KUMMEL--Marion Fried. Born November 17, 1926 in New York to Natalie and Walter Fried. Died November 15th, 2020 - two days shy of her 94th birthday. Youngest sister of Ellen (Fried) Kaufman and Virginia (Fried) Walters. Married since 1966 to Herb Kummel. Mother of Tamar Kummel. Marion went to Temple University's Tyler School of Fine Arts and continued painting, sculpting, and creating until the very end. She designed greeting cards and glasses that were sold at museums and featured in LIFE magazine in 1965. Her award-winning art and photography was featured in many group art shows, but she had her first solo art show at Lightgate in Vermont in 1995, and another at the Howe Library in Hanover, NH December 2016. She taught art in Keene, NY, St. Augustine, FL, and Lake Fairlee Camp, VT among other places. She moved with her family to Hanover, NH in 1982 and continued to create art in her home studio. Awards: Kodak International Color Competition, New York World's Fair, Silver Medal, Minneapolis, awards in mixed media and scratch board. Other awards in Schroon Lake and in New York City for photography. She is survived by her husband and daughter. Donations can be made to any of your favorite animal rescue causes, or for the visual arts.





