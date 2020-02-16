Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION LEVY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEVY--Marion. October 18, 1918 - February 9, 2020. Marion Hofheimer Levy died at her home in Rye, New York on February 9, 2020 at 101 years old. She was the daughter of the late Lester and the late Corine Hofheimer, and sister of the late Rhonie Berlinger and the late Lt. Lester Hofheimer. She was born in Woodmere, LI, NY and grew up in New York City. She was married to M. William (Bill) Levy in 1941, who predeceased her, and when he returned from military duty in WWII, they moved from New York City to Scarsdale, and then to Rye. She is survived by her daughter, Caryn Levy (James) Magid and Son William (Marcia) Levy of New York, grandchildren Catherine (Michael) Diefenbach, Marianne Magid (Ian) Jones, Jamie Magid, Sarah Kate (David Friedman) Levy, Rachel (Matthew) Zablocki, and David (Jessica) Levy. She has thirteen great-grandchildren: Elias, Quinn, and Owen Jones; Franziska and Alexander Diefenbach; and James and Charlotte Magid; Eva, Rhonie, Abe and Ike Friedman; and Silas and Henry Zablocki. She is a graduate of Vassar College, is a member of Century Country Club of Purchase, New York, and was deeply committed to Blythedale Children's Hospital, Valhalla, NY as a volunteer and board member for 64 years. As a young girl she was an avid rider and continued riding until her mid-eighties. A Leica photographer from the darkroom era, she was represented by Photo Researchers. When the first Sony video tape equipment was introduced in the 1960's, she initiated at Blythedale the first program anywhere of documenting the condition of patients to share with doctors at other locations for consulting, which developed into an important early application of the new video systems and she was noted by the Sony Corporation for her pioneering work. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blythedale Children's Hospital, 95 Bradhurst Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595.



