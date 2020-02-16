LEVY--Marion H. The Board of Trustees of Blythedale Children's Hospital along with its Administration and staff, mourn the passing of our beloved trustee Marion Levy. Marion joined our Board in 1956, serving two terms as Vice Chair, participating on numerous committees, and in recent years becoming an honorary member of the Board. She generously shared her love of photography and animals with Blythedale's patients over the course of many decades. Marion was an ambassador of the underserved. Her quiet brand of philanthropy has ensured that countless medically fragile children at Blythedale receive the services they so desperately require. Her impact on the Hospital is profound and she will be missed dearly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her son (and fellow trustee) Bill and the entire Levy family. David Pedowitz, Board Chair Larry Levine, President and CEO Blythedale Children's Hospital



