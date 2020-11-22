ROSEDALE--Marion P., of Massapequa, NY on November 5, 2020. Born on June 27, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY to Hanna and Kurt Preston (nee Pincus). Beloved wife of the late Paul. Devoted mother of Gabrielle and Matthew; stepmother of Michael and Amy; mother-in-law to Shelly, Craig and Molly. Cherished grandmother of Ted, Becky, Pam, Kaden and Ayla. She was a dedicated social worker her entire professional life. Always focused on helping others. Dear friend to many, generous and kind to all. She will be sorely missed but in our hearts forever.





