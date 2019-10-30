SIMON--Marion A. The board and staff of Volunteers In Medicine Berkshires mourn the passing on October 22 of our dear friend and founder. Marion's vision, determination, leadership and generosity, along with that of her late husband Leonard, have been instrumental in the formation, development and growth of free health care services for the uninsured in our community. Her boundless energy has provided the inspiration for us and our dedicated volunteers to continue her legacy, but we will miss her terribly. We extend our most sincere condolences to her sons, Jonathan and Andrew and her sister, Rhonna Goodman, and their families. Arthur M. Peisner, Chair Ilana Steinhauer, Executive Director



