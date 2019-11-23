WOLFF--Marion, (nee Rosen) born on February 9, 1923, passed away on November 21, 2019 surrounded by family. A Hidden Child of the Holocaust, Marion lived life to the fullest and on her own terms. Predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and later in life companion Ian Ralston, she is survived by daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Michael Hopkins, nieces Diane Zygas (Patrick) and Claire Jesuran (Alain) (and their children), step-granddaughters Veronica and Maddie and caretakers Estella Harris, Yvonne Bolden, Pauline Caesar and Adriana Patachi. Marion, who taught us all, will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 23, 2019