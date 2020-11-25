SCHILLING--Maris, of New York City died surrounded by her family on November 17, 2020. Maris leaves behind her beloved husband Lee, her legacy in their charming and beautiful daughter Alison, and her best friend/sister Aebra Hochman. She was born in Brooklyn to Albert and Rhoda Hochman, and graduated from Brooklyn College in 1974. Maris was incredibly talented in her musicality, humor, and facility to handle any obstacle. Her core strength was her quick-witted desire to fix anything and everything for everyone she knew. Maris' award-winning advertising career will soon be celebrated when she is inducted into the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame in 2021. This is a tribute not only to great creativity but also her championing of women in business. When we take a breath, those who have had the honor to know Maris' sense of style, her joy and presence will forever notice the mark she has left behind.





