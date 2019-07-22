MERZ--Marisa. It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marisa Merz (1926-2019). The only female protagonist associated with the Arte Povera movement, Merz was a trailblazer amongst her male colleagues. Her work feels very personal, lyrical with the idea of home, intimate, private and feminine. She was fearless and never hindered by space; instead, she fully engaged with it and all its challenges and opportunities to create limitless possibility, which took the form of large-scale installations using various materials. Her legacy and profound presence will always be celebrated through her lasting gift to this world: her artwork. Nancy Olnick Giorgio Spanu and the Team of Magazzino Italian Art



