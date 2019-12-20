Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Send Flowers Obituary

COWEN--Marjorie F. Passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. Originally from Whitefish Bay, WI, Marjorie settled in Cleveland, OH, where she pursued her education -- receiving her undergraduate degree from Ursuline College and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University -- and began a successful 16-year career as an administrator and development officer at Case Western. It was also at Case Western that she met her second husband and love of her life, Scott S. Cowen. Together, they moved to New Orleans when he became president of Tulane University in 1998. Marjorie embraced her new role as senior adviser for external affairs and made sure to frequently open the President's House to students and other Tulanians, as well as members of the broader New Orleans community. She was especially proud to be given the title of First Lady Emerita of Tulane University upon her retirement in 2014. Marjorie was known for her graciousness, her sparkle and joie de vivre, and for her caring and unwavering friendship. A determined and brave woman who faced the highs and lows of life with her unmistakable humor, honesty, and spiritedness, she was a mentor and role model to many and will be remembered for her wisdom and warmth alike. She loved her family with all her heart and was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother. Marjorie is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Scott S. Cowen; her loving children, Lisa Feldman, Tommy (Ali) Feldman, Karen (Niklaus) Feldman, and Amanda (David) Cowen Russell; her adored grandchildren, Lulu, Toby, Henry, Joey, and Mara; and her dear brother, Jim (Judy) Silbermann; as well as countless wonderful friends. Burial services in East Hampton, NY, will be private. Arrangements are being made for memorial services in early 2020 in New Orleans, LA, and Cleveland, OH. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the Marjorie F. Cowen Fund at Case Western Reserve University or the Marjorie F. Cowen Fund at Tulane University.



COWEN--Marjorie F. Passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. Originally from Whitefish Bay, WI, Marjorie settled in Cleveland, OH, where she pursued her education -- receiving her undergraduate degree from Ursuline College and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University -- and began a successful 16-year career as an administrator and development officer at Case Western. It was also at Case Western that she met her second husband and love of her life, Scott S. Cowen. Together, they moved to New Orleans when he became president of Tulane University in 1998. Marjorie embraced her new role as senior adviser for external affairs and made sure to frequently open the President's House to students and other Tulanians, as well as members of the broader New Orleans community. She was especially proud to be given the title of First Lady Emerita of Tulane University upon her retirement in 2014. Marjorie was known for her graciousness, her sparkle and joie de vivre, and for her caring and unwavering friendship. A determined and brave woman who faced the highs and lows of life with her unmistakable humor, honesty, and spiritedness, she was a mentor and role model to many and will be remembered for her wisdom and warmth alike. She loved her family with all her heart and was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother. Marjorie is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Scott S. Cowen; her loving children, Lisa Feldman, Tommy (Ali) Feldman, Karen (Niklaus) Feldman, and Amanda (David) Cowen Russell; her adored grandchildren, Lulu, Toby, Henry, Joey, and Mara; and her dear brother, Jim (Judy) Silbermann; as well as countless wonderful friends. Burial services in East Hampton, NY, will be private. Arrangements are being made for memorial services in early 2020 in New Orleans, LA, and Cleveland, OH. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the Marjorie F. Cowen Fund at Case Western Reserve University or the Marjorie F. Cowen Fund at Tulane University. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close