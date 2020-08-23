MARJORIE CURTIS

CURTIS--Marjorie Evelyn Pearce. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 14, 2020, after 98 wonderful years. Born in Quincy, MA on July 25, 1922 to John and Elizabeth Pearce, Marjorie attended Quincy High School and worked for her father at his Quaker Maple Chair Company. She met her husband, Thomas Edward Curtis, when he asked her to dance, which they both enjoyed doing throughout their lives. Marge dedicated her life to her family, first as a caring daughter and sister to nine siblings and then, applying her many gifts to being a supportive wife, wonderful mother to her seven children, loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Marge was always game for a game and loved playing with friends and family or anyone who shared her love of tennis, bridge, puzzles or her passion for music, movies and theatre. She would break into song with the mention of a word and sang so often that her great-grandchildren are now singing her favorites. Most of all, Marge was the facilitator of dreams - her husband's, her children's, grandchildren's and many, many others. She gave her hard work, financial or enthusiastic moral support with the verve of a woman who knew deeply what it meant to have someone in your corner. Her spirit lives on in those dreamers and all who were lucky enough to know and love her.





