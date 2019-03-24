HEIDE--Marjorie. (May 6, 1931 - March 18, 2019). Loving and beloved mother to Lisa (Tom) Gordon, Peggy (Bill), Tally and grandmother to Jack, Molly, Lila and Serena. Devoted wife of Paul Heide. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Woodmere, LI, Marjorie was a longtime resident of Great Neck, NY where she worked actively for school integration and other causes. A graduate of Smith College (1953), she later received a masters degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, followed by a 30-year career in Hospital Human Resources, culminating as Director of Human Resources at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Her later years were spent in New York City, then Delray Beach, FL. She was an amazing friend, and lover of bridge, politics, literature, humor, and all dogs everywhere. We will miss her keen wit and intelligence. You are always in our hearts.



