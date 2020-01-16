Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie J Latz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923 - 2019

Marjorie J. Latz, age 96, peacefully passed on October 11, 2019. Her husband of 65 years, Murray J. Latz, predeceased her. She leaves her two sons Michael Latz and Ronald Latz (wife Julie Latz); grandchildren Eric Engler (wife Alexandra Engler), Matthew Engler (wife Anne-Marie Engler), Jonathan Latz, Casey Latz, Benjamin Latz and David Latz; and great grandchildren Ellinora Engler, Theodore Engler, Sophie Engler and Linnea Engler. Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, the daughter of Henry and Estelle (Pollacheck) Kleinberg, she was a resident of Valley Stream for 60 years. After graduating from James Madison High School in 1940, she attended Hunter College, graduating in 1944 with a BS in Business, and was the first person in her extended family to receive a college degree. She then worked as a legal secretary in a law firm until she married and had children. Her interests in leadership led her to serve as president of the League of Women Voters, PTA and Hadassah in her local communities. Marjorie was outspoken, though she had many endearing and long-term friends, and always had a big smile. Her positive attitude, easy going manner, ability to push stress aside, and staying active with tennis, golf and bridge contributed to her longevity, along with the happiness she garnered from a wonderful marriage and loving family. We will miss her and always have fond memories. Marjorie J. Latz, age 96, peacefully passed on October 11, 2019. Her husband of 65 years, Murray J. Latz, predeceased her. She leaves her two sons Michael Latz and Ronald Latz (wife Julie Latz); grandchildren Eric Engler (wife Alexandra Engler), Matthew Engler (wife Anne-Marie Engler), Jonathan Latz, Casey Latz, Benjamin Latz and David Latz; and great grandchildren Ellinora Engler, Theodore Engler, Sophie Engler and Linnea Engler. Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, the daughter of Henry and Estelle (Pollacheck) Kleinberg, she was a resident of Valley Stream for 60 years. After graduating from James Madison High School in 1940, she attended Hunter College, graduating in 1944 with a BS in Business, and was the first person in her extended family to receive a college degree. She then worked as a legal secretary in a law firm until she married and had children. Her interests in leadership led her to serve as president of the League of Women Voters, PTA and Hadassah in her local communities. Marjorie was outspoken, though she had many endearing and long-term friends, and always had a big smile. Her positive attitude, easy going manner, ability to push stress aside, and staying active with tennis, golf and bridge contributed to her longevity, along with the happiness she garnered from a wonderful marriage and loving family. We will miss her and always have fond memories. Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close