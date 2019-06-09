MINTZER--Marjorie Heyman, age 83, died peacefully in hospice on June 2 in Boulder, Colorado. Marge's husband, Jerry Miller, passed away in January, 2019 in New York City at age 97. Marge is survived by her kids, Peter Mintzer and Michelle M. Murphy, Peter's wife, Julie Bolton, their children, Joseph and Rachel and Michelle's children, Robert and Andrew. Marge is also survived by her sister, Candy Dubner. Marge's sister, Arlene Friedman, passed away in 2018. Prior to her retirement, Marge was an attorney in New York City. Among other professional accomplishments, Marge was the first woman partner at the law firm of Rivkin, Radler, and later was a partner in the New York City law firm of Sheft & Sheft. A service in celebration of Marge's life will be announced.



