MARJORIE PRICE

PRICE--Marjorie, 91, of Atlantic Beach, FL; formerly of New York City, NY, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. She was born August 24, 1929 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Evanston, IL. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis E. and Sara S. Price, and her sister, Barbara Sharp. Marjorie graduated from Stanford University and studied painting in San Francisco and at the Chicago Art Institute. She moved to France in 1960 to pursue her passion for painting and married a French painter in 1961. While living in Brittany, she met an older French peasant woman, Jeanne Montrelay, and their everlasting friendship became the subject of Marjorie's memoir, "A Gift from Brittany." Marjorie and her daughter, Danielle, moved to Rome, Italy in 1970 where her graphics are part of a permanent collection at the National Museum of Copper Etching in Rome. Upon returning to Manhattan years later, Marjorie continued to paint, exhibit, and sell her work, while authoring children's interactive art books. She also pursued other interests including competitive synchronized swimming. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Danielle, of Brittany, France; and cousins, nieces, grandnieces and a grandnephew. She will be missed by many friends, near and far.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store