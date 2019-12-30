SCHULMAN--Dr. Marjorie, Age 65, passed away after a ten year battle with colorectal cancer on December 24, 2019. Born to Robert and Carol Schulman, July 16, 1954 in New York, New York, she was predeceased in 2017 by her husband of 30 years, Phillip Ross Smith, MD, PhD. Marjorie is survived by her two children: Laura Millendorf (Mark Yopp), and Rebecca Smith, two grandchildren Robbie and Charlie, her heartbroken siblings Nancy Soiefer (Andrew Soiefer), Rick Schulman (Debbie Schulman), and numerous nieces and nephews. Marjorie graduated from Great Neck North High School ('72), Harvard College ('75), and NYU Medical School ('80). A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, January 4th at the Museum of the City of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 30, 2019