MARJORIE TROUM

  • "Marjorie carried on the wonderful legacy of her Mother..."
    - Gladys Grad
  • "Sweet Marjorie will miss your smiling face. Great memories..."
    - Madeleine Kaplan
  • "We will miss you"
    - Patty Murdock
TROUM--Marjorie M., 93, originally from Forest Hills, NY, then Bayonne, NJ. After that she moved to Deal, NJ, and final address was in Encino, CA. Marjorie's beloved husband's name is Dr. Nathan F. Troum. Together they had four children, seven grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Marjorie has one sibling, Mr. Martin H. Meyerson. Marjorie's smile, positive personality always, and participation and influence in the Mahjong community (carrying on the legacy of her mother, Dorothy S. Meyerson) will be a lasting, loving memory.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019
