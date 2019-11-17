TROUM--Marjorie M., 93, originally from Forest Hills, NY, then Bayonne, NJ. After that she moved to Deal, NJ, and final address was in Encino, CA. Marjorie's beloved husband's name is Dr. Nathan F. Troum. Together they had four children, seven grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Marjorie has one sibling, Mr. Martin H. Meyerson. Marjorie's smile, positive personality always, and participation and influence in the Mahjong community (carrying on the legacy of her mother, Dorothy S. Meyerson) will be a lasting, loving memory.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019