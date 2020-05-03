ZAMICHOW--Marjorie Narins Greenberg, Passed away peacefully April 18, after a year long struggle with dementia. A retired teacher, she was also a writer, political activist, compulsive do-gooder and above all devoted matriarch of her family. Predeceased by two devoted husbands, Abraham Zamichow (2020) and Robert Greenberg (1985) as well as her loving parents, Helen (nee Rubin) and Samuel Narins. Greatly missed mother to Charles Greenberg (Amy) and Iris Udasin (Gary), stepmother to Lloyd and Beth Zamichow and Maureen Chin, Grammy to Helen and Rebecca (Daniel) Greenberg, Ronald (Esti) Udasin, Sharon Udasin Shaniv (Ravid), and Hannah, Walter and Nathaniel Chin, great-grandmother to Amit and Eden Shaniv as well as brother-in-law Joel Greenberg and special friend Joel Steckel. Burial was private. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.