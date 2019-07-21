Guest Book View Sign Service Information River Road Unitarian Universil 6301 River Rd Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 229-0400 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation 6301 River Road Bethesda , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COHN--Mark L. Mark L. Cohn, of Washington, D.C., a leader in nextgeneration cybersecurity, died on July 14, 2019 of lung cancer at the age of 66. Mark had a 34-year career with Unisys Corporation where he served most recently as Chief Technology Officer for Unisys Federal. Early in his career at Unisys, Mark was the principal designer and chief engineer for nationwide critical command and control capabilities essential to air traffic control that have proven to be among the most reliable systems ever put into operation. As an IT industry visionary, Mark shaped the concepts of integrated security and digital trust as foundations of the company's next-generation cybersecurity approach. He also served as Unisys' Government industry executive for the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), and was a significant voice in enabling collaboration across government and industry to enhance national security. For his contributions to the Government IT industry, Mark received the prestigious Federal 100 award in 2013. In January 2019, Mark was honored with the company's inaugural Unisys Associate of the Year award which recognized Mark's exceptional service, inspirational leadership, and endless dedication to both serving clients and nurturing his fellow associates on their own journeys to success. Following his passing, Unisys has renamed the Associate of the Year award in Mark's honor as the "Unisys Corporation Mark L. Cohn Lifetime Achievement Award." This is the highest honor one can receive at Unisys. "Mark was an iconic figure at Unisys," said Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef. "He was more than admired and respected. He was cherished." Mark believed that the most important measure of personal success is the positive impact one has on others. A pillar of support to his family and friends, Mark was known as an excellent listener and was generous with his time and advice for his peers and the next generations. Mark loved social gatherings and aimed to form deep and lasting connections with others. He was an avid reader of history, politics, technology, and intellectual thought, and a transformational thinker. In addition to the people in his life, Mark also loved dogs and enjoyed long walks in Rock Creek Park. While Mark will be deeply missed by his family and friends, his influence will be long lasting. Mark, the son of the late Dr. Bertram D. Cohn, a pediatric surgeon, and Dr. Arline Cohn, a professor emeritus of Biology, was born on April 13, 1953 at the air force base in Warner Robins, Georgia while his father was a lieutenant in the air force. Raised in Brooklyn, NY, Mark graduated from James Madison High School. He was educated at MIT, the University of Maryland in College Park, and American University in Washington, D.C. He received a graduate certificate in management information systems and a master's degree in management of technology. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Cindy; his daughter Emily (Chris) of Silver Spring, MD; his son, Matthew (Jennifer) of Wellesley, MA; his mother, Arline of New York, NY; his siblings Jonathan (Anita) of Chapel Hill, NC, Jeanne Cohn-Connor of Washington, D.C., and Susan (Peter) of Glastonbury, CT; grandchildren Bradley, Charles, Joseph, Margaret, and Megan; and nieces Hannah Connor, Rachel Connor, Julia, Ellen, and Eileen Connor and many other beloved family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 6301 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to any charity in Mark's honor, including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI). Donations can be made through the Pan Mass Challenge with 100% of every donation provided to the DFCI. Mark's son, Matthew, is dedicating this year's ride to Mark and others impacted by cancer. A link to Matthew's PMC donation page can be found at



