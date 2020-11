Or Copy this URL to Share

EPSTEIN--Mark. We are heartbroken at the sudden death of one of the dearest and most talented people we have ever known. It was a privilege to work with Mark, a consummate professional widely recognized in the interior design world. We will miss his creativity and unique vision, his generosity, and his delicious sense of humor. Suzanne Slesin, Frederico Farina, Kelly Koester-- Pointed Leaf Press





