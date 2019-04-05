MARK GARTMAN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK GARTMAN.

GARTMAN--Mark B., died on March 16, 2019 at his home in Coconut Creek, FL at age 76 of heart failure. A proud graduate of the High School of Music & Art Class of 1960 and the Manhattan School of Music. A Musician, Performer, Composer, Illustrator, Artist, Photographer, Author, Writer, Humorist, Inventor, Humanitarian. A true Renaissance man. He will be missed by his many friends and his family. Rest in peace dear friend. Jerry and Mary Trevor
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.