GOLDBERG--Mark Hilton, 68, of Baltimore, MD, died after a short illness. A graduate of NYU, he was an avid traveler who circled the globe many times over. Mark was a recognized maritime historian who both authored a series on nautical history and collected a trove of cruise line memorabilia. He was raised in Hawthorne, NJ and lived in New York City and California before settling in Baltimore. He was predeceased by his spouse, Chris Smith. He is survived by his brothers, Dr. Robert Goldberg, of Morristown, NJ, the Honorable Richard Goldberg of Hawthorne, NJ and sister, Jane Goldberg of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the loving uncle of Jonathan, Adam, Melissa, Jeffry, Margo and the great-uncle of Haley. Services are private. Bon voyage.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019