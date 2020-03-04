HASTEN--Mark. The Touro College and University System mourns the loss of Dr. Mark Hasten, Chairman of the board of trustees, who was a visionary leader and a friend and mentor to all. An inventor and highly successful businessman who survived WWII and fought in Israel's War of Independence, Hasten was passionate about education and Jewish continuity. His business acumen and expertise helped realize the vision of Touro founder, Dr. Bernard Lander, and the school doubled in size over the course of his tenure. Despite his many successes in every area of life, Dr. Hasten always remained approachable, humble, warm and engaging. We extend condolences to his wife, Mrs. Anna Ruth Hasten; his daughters Judy Kaye and Monica Hasten; sons Edward Hasten and Rabbi Michael Hasten; and his brother Hart Hasten. May the entire family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Touro College and University System President, Dr. Alan Kadish Chancellor, Rabbi Doniel Lander Vice Chairman, Zvi Ryzman Executive Vice President, Rabbi Moshe Krupka



