HENLEY--Mark D.J., of Charleston, SC and formerly New York, passed away peacefully on July 14th, 2019 just shy of his 65th birthday. Born in Beverly Farms, MA, he came to New York City in 1978 for a visit and never left until his retirement. As an undergraduate, he earned a joint degree in engineering and finance from University of Connecticut. After starting his career as an actuary for ISO, Mark founded Smythe, Masterson & Judd in 1980 and had been involved in the legal search community for over 30 years. His vision for Smythe was to create a legal and executive search firm committed to the highest standards of quality and ethics. Smythe's reputation developed from this commitment, and became one of the more established, pre- eminent firms in national and international legal search, partner placement, merger and consulting. As Managing Director and President of the firm, Mark published on a variety of legal search-related issues in The New York Times, Crain's New York Business, The Wall Street Journal, and The American Lawyer. He was also a faculty member of the Managing Partners Forum, a forum of chairman and chairwomen of the leading law firms in the world. During his career, Mark served as a trusted advocate to hundreds of lawyers and continued mentoring younger generations in retirement through the College of Charleston MBA program. For every person he impacted professionally, there are countless other friends and family members he impacted personally, offering the same incredible level of support and advice. Mark was an avid big game fisherman, boater, motorcycle enthusiast and scuba diver. He loved fine food, rare wine, travelling the world and even became a pretty good golfer late in life. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Mark Dean and Alexandra, and he will be sorely missed.



Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019

