HESSEL--Mark Lewis, age 86, of Great Neck, NY passed at home after a short illness on November 27, 2020. Beloved father, husband and grandfather. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Starman Hessel, children Deborah Hessel- Roher, Jeffrey (Erica Prager), Victoria Soto (Joseph) and Andrea Sorce (Anthony) and grandchildren Jordan, Hayley, Joey and Julia. May his memory be for a blessing.





