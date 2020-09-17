1958 - 2020

LCDR, Ret. Mark Joseph Rossano



Mark Joseph Rossano died on May 27, 2020 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He was 61 years old.



A graduate of Mineola High School in 1976, Mark received his congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy from New York. He was a member of the Pistol Team and graduated with the Class of 1980. In May of 1987 he received a Masters' Degree in Nuclear Engineering from the United States Navy Surface Warfare College.



Upon graduation from the Naval Academy, he served on the USS Jesse L. Brown from 1981 to 1984, the USS Iowa from 1984 to 1985, the USS El Paso from 1987 to 1989 and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1991 to 1992.



Upon retirement from the Navy in November of 1995 Mark began his own IT and Engineering Consulting Firm which he ran for 10 years. But once a Navy Man, always a Navy Man - he returned to work for the Department of the Navy until his death as a POL Facilities Engineer and was highly regarded by his colleagues for the work he did there.



Throughout his life Mark was an avid and talented photographer. He also continued his interest in competitive shooting and was a skilled marksman.



He is survived by his wife of 21 years, the former Susanna Herman; stepson Nick Tselentakis; brothers Geoffrey and George; and sister Lyn.



Funeral Services were held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA on September 18, 2020. Full Military Honors were provided by the Navy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store