KAHN--Mark Leo, died on November 10, 2020 at age 98. Mark was born in Manhattan on December 16, 1921 to Russian-Jewish immigrants. He attended the Walden School, and earned a BA from Columbia in 1942 (Editor-in-Chief of the Spectator). Stationed in London from 1943-45 as an analyst with the OSS, he attained the rank of Army Captain. A PhD in Economics from Harvard under John Dunlop led to a 36-year professorial career at Wayne State University in Detroit, focused on labor relations. A National Academy of Arbitrators member since 1955 (President, 1983-84), he presided over some 1,200 labor disputes before retiring in 2004. Mark remained exceptionally good-natured and friendly throughout his long life. He is survived by his four children: Ann, Peter, James, Jean, and their families.





