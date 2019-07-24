LEBOWITZ--Dr. Mark A., passed away on July 22nd, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Mark was the Director of the Brooklyn Eye Surgery Center and an accomplished ophthalmic surgeon. A graduate of Franklin and Marshall College and New York University School of Medicine, Mark was the ultimate professional. An avid golfer and fitness enthusiast, Mark will be forever missed by a wide circle of close friends, family and colleagues. Everyone who knew him loved him. Funeral services will be held at Central Synagogue on July 25th at 10:30am. Mark will be forever missed by his loving wife Dr. Diane Berson Lebowitz and his two devoted children, Alex and Emily, his mother Dorene Lebowitz and his siblings Sharon Becker (Doug), Gary Lebowitz (Yona) and Denise Tanzman (Mitchell). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in memory of Dr. Mark Lebowitz.
Published in The New York Times on July 24, 2019