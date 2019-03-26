Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK LITT. View Sign

LITT--Mark D. Mark D. Litt, Age 88, of Rye, NY, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in New York, NY, to Solomon and Mary Litt on May 30, 1930. He was a longtime partner of the Wall Street firm of Asiel & Co., and member of the New York Stock Exchange. He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1950-1953, and held leadership roles for United Jewish Appeal-Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, Bronx House, and Jewish Community Centers (JCC) Association of North America. Mark was married to Judith Lasser Litt (1932-2013). Survivors include son Steven Litt (Rosalie), granddaughters Sarah Joy Litt and Elizabeth Simone Litt; daughter Helen R. Litt, and sister Susan McLeod (Roderick). Mark's intelligence, good will and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. Donations may be made to the Mark D. Litt Scholarship of the Leonard L. Stern School of Business at New York University. Graveside Funeral service Tuesday, March 26th, 1pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. Services by John J. Fox Funeral Home, in Larchmont, NY.



LITT--Mark D. Mark D. Litt, Age 88, of Rye, NY, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in New York, NY, to Solomon and Mary Litt on May 30, 1930. He was a longtime partner of the Wall Street firm of Asiel & Co., and member of the New York Stock Exchange. He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1950-1953, and held leadership roles for United Jewish Appeal-Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, Bronx House, and Jewish Community Centers (JCC) Association of North America. Mark was married to Judith Lasser Litt (1932-2013). Survivors include son Steven Litt (Rosalie), granddaughters Sarah Joy Litt and Elizabeth Simone Litt; daughter Helen R. Litt, and sister Susan McLeod (Roderick). Mark's intelligence, good will and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. Donations may be made to the Mark D. Litt Scholarship of the Leonard L. Stern School of Business at New York University. Graveside Funeral service Tuesday, March 26th, 1pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. Services by John J. Fox Funeral Home, in Larchmont, NY. Funeral Home John J Fox Funeral Home Inc

2080 Boston Post Rd

Larchmont , NY 10538

(914) 834-0144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close