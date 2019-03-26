LITT--Mark D. Mark D. Litt, Age 88, of Rye, NY, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born in New York, NY, to Solomon and Mary Litt on May 30, 1930. He was a longtime partner of the Wall Street firm of Asiel & Co., and member of the New York Stock Exchange. He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1950-1953, and held leadership roles for United Jewish Appeal-Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, Bronx House, and Jewish Community Centers (JCC) Association of North America. Mark was married to Judith Lasser Litt (1932-2013). Survivors include son Steven Litt (Rosalie), granddaughters Sarah Joy Litt and Elizabeth Simone Litt; daughter Helen R. Litt, and sister Susan McLeod (Roderick). Mark's intelligence, good will and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. Donations may be made to the Mark D. Litt Scholarship of the Leonard L. Stern School of Business at New York University. Graveside Funeral service Tuesday, March 26th, 1pm at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. Services by John J. Fox Funeral Home, in Larchmont, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019