POLYOCAN--Mark, 80, passed away peacefully from multiple myeloma in his home in Florida on August 22, 2019. Devoted husband to the late Maxine Polyocan; loving father to Niki Polyocan and Jennifer Polyocan; adoring grandfather to Juliet and Zola McManus; father-in-law to Michael McManus; brother- in-law to Susan Rubenstein and Susan Kravitz; cherished companion to Barbara Silverman. Mark lived for many years in New York where he worked as a highly respected executive in video post production, considered by many to be an industry leader. He was much loved and admired by his many friends, relatives and colleagues. Services: Sunday, September 8th, 1pm, at Riverside Nassau North Chapels in Great Neck. Donations can be made in his memory to the International Myeloma Foundation.



