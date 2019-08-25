POLYOCAN--Mark, 80, passed away peacefully from multiple myeloma in his home in Florida on August 22, 2019. Devoted husband to the late Maxine Polyocan; loving father to Niki Polyocan and Jennifer Polyocan; adoring grandfather to Juliet and Zola McManus; father-in-law to Michael McManus; brother- in-law to Susan Rubenstein and Susan Kravitz; cherished companion to Barbara Silverman. Mark lived for many years in New York where he worked as a highly respected executive in video post production, considered by many to be an industry leader. He was much loved and admired by his many friends, relatives and colleagues. Services: Sunday, September 8th, 1pm, at Riverside Nassau North Chapels in Great Neck. Donations can be made in his memory to the International Myeloma Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019