RAMER -- Mark. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Mark Ramer. Mark exhibited exceptional leadership and generosity within our Jewish community and was deeply committed to universal Jewish education and humanitarian causes. We extend our condolences to his beloved wife Naomi; to his father Leon; to his children, Adi, Ilana Bass (Jordan) and Yael Friedland (Adam); and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 11, 2019
