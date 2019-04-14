Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK RAMER. View Sign

RAMER--Dr. Mark. We mourn the loss of our JCAB president, dear friend, and the guiding light of our synagogue, Dr. Mark Ramer. Mark enhanced the lives of countless members of the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach, the Atlantic Beach and Five Towns community and the Jewish world at large. He was president of JCC Global and past president of the Brandeis School in Lawrence, LI, served on the Boards of the Jewish Education Project and the Israeli Air Force Foundation, supported countless other charitable organizations, and even found time to coach youth soccer. Mark led by example with humility and dignity, treating every human being with respect and expressing a deep love of his fellow man. His vibrant passion for life radiated to all those around him. His dedication to his wife Naomi, children Yael and Adam, Ilana and Jordan, and Adi, his father Leon, late mother Sophie and late sister Yael, and his grandchildren Jack, Teddy, Ella and Julia was inspirational and deeply felt. His love for Israel, his efforts on behalf of Holocaust survivors and children with disabilities, and his love for every grain of sand on the shores of Atlantic Beach were unparalleled. His absence leaves a hole in the hearts of so many who knew and loved him. They say it takes a village to raise a man, but this one man truly raised a village. May we each in our way carry on just a small piece of the legacy he leaves. Barry Felder, First Vice President Shaul Rabinowitz, Executive Vice President Jonathan Heller, Treasurer Jerry Goldberg, Secretary Jayne Luger, Executive Director



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019

