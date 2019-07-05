ROSEN--Mark J., MD, of Great Neck, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was 67 years old. A dedicated physician, teacher and mentor, Dr. Rosen's esteemed career in Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care was defined by his deep commitments to medical education and patient care over more than four decades. Despite his many accomplishments in research and administration at New York City and Long Island hospitals, Dr. Rosen always considered himself a clinician and teacher first. He is remembered by students and colleagues as a brilliant doctor who approached even the most difficult cases with clarity and well-timed humor. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Dr. Rosen is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ilene Rosen, daughters Emily Cooperman (Kerry Cooperman) and Betsy Siegel (Zack Siegel), granddaughters Belle and Skylar Cooperman and sister, Cathy Kirshner (Jon Kirshner). A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00am at the Community Synagogue in Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Northwell Health Foundation, in memory of Dr. Mark J. Rosen/Palliative Care Unit NSUH.



