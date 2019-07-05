ROSEN--Mark. The Mount Sinai Health System Pulmonary Division mourns the loss of Dr. Mark Rosen, a treasured colleague, friend, and leader. Dr. Rosen rejoined Mount Sinai in 2016 after successful leadership tenures at Beth Israel Hospital, Northwell Health System, and the American College of Chest Physicians. A true giant of Medicine, Dr. Rosen was widely admired, respected, and loved. He will be missed. Charles A. Powell, MD David Steiger, MD Louis DePalo, MD
Published in The New York Times on July 5, 2019