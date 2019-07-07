MARK ROSEN

Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Synagogue
Port Washington, NY
View Map
Obituary
ROSEN--Dr. Mark J. The entire Mount Sinai Beth Israel family acknowledges with profound sadness the loss of our dear colleague Mark J. Rosen, M.D. Dr. Rosen was a nationally distinguished physician, medical educator and ethicist, and expert in diseases of the lung. He served our hospital for more than 20 years as a member of our medical staff and former Division Chief. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. Matthew A. Weissman, MD - Chair of Medicine David J. Steiger, MD - Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine I. Michael Leitman, MD, FACS, President, Medical Board
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019
