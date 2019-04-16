Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK ROSENZWEIG. View Sign

ROSENZWEIG--Mark, 70 of Mt. Vernon, NY passed away on April 14. Born and raised in Brighton Beach, and a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, he is survived by his wife of 49 years Susan, daughters Emily (Brian Schultz) and Naomi. His pursuit of justice began as a social worker with the Bronx Bureau of Child Welfare. Upon graduation from Brooklyn Law School, he worked for The Legal Aid Society, in private practice and with the New York Attorney General's office. He will be remembered for his dominance at Trivial Pursuit, his prowess on the mini-golf course and his willingness to give advice even if you didn't want it but especially if you did. His family would like to think his biggest regret is not knowing how Game of Thrones ends. Funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17 at noon at Riverside Memorial Chapel in Mt. Vernon.



