ROWE--Dr. Mark Jan, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Mark was an accomplished dentist who famously treated Mother Teresa and her fellow sisters from Kolkata. (Mother Teresa once remarked to him that everyone needs a good Jewish dentist.) He was passionate about cooking, travel, and above all else, spending time with his beloved family at their home in Fire Island. Mark is survived by his wife, Cindi, his children, Sari, Josh, Ashley, Andrew, Kona, and Cali, and his grandchildren, Charlie, Avery, and Ryan. He will be greatly missed. Raise a glass to the Rockin' Doc.
Published in The New York Times on June 24, 2019