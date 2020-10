Or Copy this URL to Share

RUBIN--Mark M. January 27, 1941 to October 22, 2020. Beloved partner of Joanne Scheidt, father of Leslie Rubin (Peter Silverberg) and Audrey Rubin, stepfather of Emily Bachmann (Tom Bachmann) and David Pereira, grandfather of Simone, Mimi, Jonah, Mara, Lanie and Talia. Donations to the Canterbury Choral Society, which will miss his beautiful voice and passion for music.





